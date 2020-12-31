Missing Seaview man's body washes up in Kini Bay

The body of a Seaview man washed ashore hours after he was declared missing by his family on Wednesday morning.

Police officers, with assistance from the K9 unit, recovered the body of Jacobus Phillip Botha, 53, on the rocks at Kini Bay.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Botha’s family last saw him around 6:30am at his Bedford Street residence in Seaview.

“At approximately 10:30am, while officers were with Botha’s family regarding the missing person report, they received another complaint of a drowning near Kini Bay.

“Botha’s family followed the officers to the scene where they positively identified his body,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The body was found on the rocks, and members of the K9 unit assisted in recovering the body and bringing him ashore.

An inquest docket was opened and the incident is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE