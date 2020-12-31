Fond farewell to beloved ‘juffrou’ Trimalley

An avid long distance athlete and a passionate teacher with selfless love for less-privileged children is how retired teacher and former The Herald Citizen of the Year nominee Minnie Trimalley was remembered by family and colleagues at her funeral on Wednesday.



The 71-year-old’s funeral service was held at the Bethesda Congregational Church in Schauderville...

