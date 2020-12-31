Filtane family shattered by five Covid-19 deaths

PREMIUM

Former UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane’s family is reeling in shock after losing five members to Covid-19 in just over a month.



Filtane died on November 22 from Covid-19-related complications and subsequently another four relatives succumbed to the deadly virus, the latest being his son Mphathisi, who died on Christmas Day...

