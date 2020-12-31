28-year-old man arrested for stolen good

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday in possession of stolen good linked to a Mount Croix housebreaking.

Members for the Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling in North End around 4:15pm when they noticed a man on a bicycle in Green Street, with a laptop bag on his back.

“The officers stopped the man and while questioning him he dropped the bag, left the bicycle and ran away. The officers managed to apprehend him,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

Upon searching the bag the officers found two laptops, laptop accessories and jewellery. All these items, as well as the bicycle, were linked to a recent housebreaking in Mount Croix. The total value of the items were approximately R75 000.

The suspect was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday 4 January.