News

2020 not all gloom and doom for Nelson Mandela Bay residents

By Riaan Marais and Simtembile Mgidi - 31 December 2020

20Plenty was a year of plenty — but not the plenty we imagined or hoped for exactly a year ago today on the eve of 2020.

Instead, plenty of jobs were lost, plenty of businesses, especially small, were shut down but, most importantly, plenty of lives were lost as Covid-19 gripped the world.

But amid all this, some Nelson Mandela Bay residents still found at least one thing to be grateful for this year: 

Ambarash Pandey, 31, from Humewood said: ‘My highlight for 2020 was to see people coming together to fight the coronavirus while helping each other to develop a vaccine that can help mankind.’
Ambarash Pandey, 31, from Humewood said: ‘My highlight for 2020 was to see people coming together to fight the coronavirus while helping each other to develop a vaccine that can help mankind.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Rudi Ebersohn, 51, from Uitenhage, said: ‘Surviving Covid-19 was my high note for 2020 and I’m grateful to my maker.’
Rudi Ebersohn, 51, from Uitenhage, said: ‘Surviving Covid-19 was my high note for 2020 and I’m grateful to my maker.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Jenevieve Gouws, 49, from Uitenhage said: ‘Surviving Covid-19 was my highlight and people should listen to the president, keep to the regulations; I’ve lost about 20 friends this year.’
Jenevieve Gouws, 49, from Uitenhage said: ‘Surviving Covid-19 was my highlight and people should listen to the president, keep to the regulations; I’ve lost about 20 friends this year.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Mzimkulu Ngapi, 35, from KwaMagxaki said: ‘My high was when my business, Fossil Diamonds, was forced to use new strategies to survive 2020. It was hard, but we made it.’
Mzimkulu Ngapi, 35, from KwaMagxaki said: ‘My high was when my business, Fossil Diamonds, was forced to use new strategies to survive 2020. It was hard, but we made it.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Harriet Robile, 41, from Bethersdorp said: ‘I’m grateful that I can walk around the beach, I’m also grateful that my family is still alive.’
Harriet Robile, 41, from Bethersdorp said: ‘I’m grateful that I can walk around the beach, I’m also grateful that my family is still alive.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Sino Booi, 28, from Motherwell said: ‘My highlight was being able to spend time with my family as many people lost their lives or family members during the pandemic.’
Sino Booi, 28, from Motherwell said: ‘My highlight was being able to spend time with my family as many people lost their lives or family members during the pandemic.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Petrus Prinsloo, 22, from Humewood, who is a student at Nelson Mandela Bay University, said: ‘I’m grateful I was able to study online which was challenging, but it afforded me an opportunity to go hiking and enjoy nature.’
Petrus Prinsloo, 22, from Humewood, who is a student at Nelson Mandela Bay University, said: ‘I’m grateful I was able to study online which was challenging, but it afforded me an opportunity to go hiking and enjoy nature.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Pamela Mpongoshe, 42, from Walmer said: ‘Three of my family members including myself survived Covid-19 and my mother, who is 65 with high blood pressure, survived Covid-19.’
Pamela Mpongoshe, 42, from Walmer said: ‘Three of my family members including myself survived Covid-19 and my mother, who is 65 with high blood pressure, survived Covid-19.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Komdedzi Adalete, 25, from Central said: ‘My highlight was being indoors where I got to know myself better, because people tend to lose themselves.’
Komdedzi Adalete, 25, from Central said: ‘My highlight was being indoors where I got to know myself better, because people tend to lose themselves.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Zaheera Paruk, 39, from Westering said: ‘My highlight was the spirit of ubuntu as people came together to help those they didn’t know.’
Zaheera Paruk, 39, from Westering said: ‘My highlight was the spirit of ubuntu as people came together to help those they didn’t know.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Duncan McLean, 32, from Heath Park said: ‘My highlight was passing my bachelor’s degree in policing, which wasn’t easy because we had to study online.’
Duncan McLean, 32, from Heath Park said: ‘My highlight was passing my bachelor’s degree in policing, which wasn’t easy because we had to study online.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Mandy Nelson, 25, from Bethelsdorp said: ‘My highlight was getting engaged and getting a promotion at work.’
Mandy Nelson, 25, from Bethelsdorp said: ‘My highlight was getting engaged and getting a promotion at work.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Dennis Mukonza, 20, from Walmer said: ‘My highlight was when I came to the beach to refresh and I ended up getting a job where I was taught how to take photos, after I had submitted my curriculum vitae in a number of places.’
Dennis Mukonza, 20, from Walmer said: ‘My highlight was when I came to the beach to refresh and I ended up getting a job where I was taught how to take photos, after I had submitted my curriculum vitae in a number of places.’
Image: WERNER HILLS
Prince Liba, 22, from Missionvale said: ‘I am grateful for being alive, for having a job, because other people lost their lives while others lost their jobs.’
Prince Liba, 22, from Missionvale said: ‘I am grateful for being alive, for having a job, because other people lost their lives while others lost their jobs.’
Image: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Granton Lamine, 36, from Heath Park said: ‘I’m positive after getting a job recently as a merchandiser. I bought my son a phone, my girlfriend lost her job in Jeffreys Bay and she got a job at Pep stores in Humansdorp.’
Granton Lamine, 36, from Heath Park said: ‘I’m positive after getting a job recently as a merchandiser. I bought my son a phone, my girlfriend lost her job in Jeffreys Bay and she got a job at Pep stores in Humansdorp.’
Image: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Angelia Ferreira, 24, of Parsonsvlei said: ‘Despite postponing my wedding earlier in the year, I still married my wife, bought a house and am now awaiting a call from an adoption agency to start a family.’
Angelia Ferreira, 24, of Parsonsvlei said: ‘Despite postponing my wedding earlier in the year, I still married my wife, bought a house and am now awaiting a call from an adoption agency to start a family.’
Image: Supplied
Christo Hurter, 60, from Uitenhage said: ‘In spite of everything, I am thankful to be living in such a beautiful country where we can enjoy nature and the wildlife. The Eastern Cape is extra special, but the whole country is waiting for anyone who wants to experience it.’
Christo Hurter, 60, from Uitenhage said: ‘In spite of everything, I am thankful to be living in such a beautiful country where we can enjoy nature and the wildlife. The Eastern Cape is extra special, but the whole country is waiting for anyone who wants to experience it.’
Image: Supplied
Geo Malan, 30, from South End said: ‘I am grateful for visiting the liquor store on Monday before the president closed everything down again.’
Geo Malan, 30, from South End said: ‘I am grateful for visiting the liquor store on Monday before the president closed everything down again.’
Image: Supplied
Samkelo Dumse, 24, of New Brighton said: ‘As the captain of the SA handball team I have had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Germany for the past year. My sport has afforded me the opportunity to provide for my family, and for that I am truly grateful.’
Samkelo Dumse, 24, of New Brighton said: ‘As the captain of the SA handball team I have had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Germany for the past year. My sport has afforded me the opportunity to provide for my family, and for that I am truly grateful.’
Image: Supplied
CJ Fouche, 29, who farms on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay, said: ‘I was happy to provide an essential service and keep farming even during lockdown.’
CJ Fouche, 29, who farms on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay, said: ‘I was happy to provide an essential service and keep farming even during lockdown.’
Image: Supplied
Marike van der Kolf, 29, of Linkside said: ‘As a health-care worker I am grateful for having financial stability in such uncertain times, even if it was sometimes scary working among Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.’
Marike van der Kolf, 29, of Linkside said: ‘As a health-care worker I am grateful for having financial stability in such uncertain times, even if it was sometimes scary working among Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.’
Image: Supplied
Phillip Vermeulen, 29, of Walmer, with his wife Amore, who were able to change their wedding date to the day before the initial lockdown started, said: ‘This meant a much smaller wedding, but it actually made it a lot more special, and for that I am grateful.’
Phillip Vermeulen, 29, of Walmer, with his wife Amore, who were able to change their wedding date to the day before the initial lockdown started, said: ‘This meant a much smaller wedding, but it actually made it a lot more special, and for that I am grateful.’
Image: Supplied
Luthando Biko, 30, a professional fighter from Kwazakele, said he was grateful for his health during such trying times. ‘I am happy to still do what I love. Life is too short to do anything else.’
Luthando Biko, 30, a professional fighter from Kwazakele, said he was grateful for his health during such trying times. ‘I am happy to still do what I love. Life is too short to do anything else.’
Image: Supplied
Con Blom, 33, from Lovemore Park said: ‘I was able to visit my parents in the Western Cape when the lockdown hit, and I am grateful for the five weeks I got to spend with them.’
Con Blom, 33, from Lovemore Park said: ‘I was able to visit my parents in the Western Cape when the lockdown hit, and I am grateful for the five weeks I got to spend with them.’
Image: Supplied
Torquil Mathewson, 47, from Walmer said: ‘I learnt to appreciate time, and I was able to share my Scottish heritage with my children while we were at home together. That, and I am grateful to have some single malt whisky left after Christmas.’
Torquil Mathewson, 47, from Walmer said: ‘I learnt to appreciate time, and I was able to share my Scottish heritage with my children while we were at home together. That, and I am grateful to have some single malt whisky left after Christmas.’
Image: Supplied
Sindile Manengela, 36, from Zwide said: ‘I have my sights set on winning a championship belt at the Extreme Fighting Championship next year, and I am grateful for the time this year has given me to improve my skills as a fighter.’
Sindile Manengela, 36, from Zwide said: ‘I have my sights set on winning a championship belt at the Extreme Fighting Championship next year, and I am grateful for the time this year has given me to improve my skills as a fighter.’
Image: Supplied
Charl Marais, 4, from Newton Park said: ‘I liked being at home with my parents and taking our dogs for a walk every day.’
Charl Marais, 4, from Newton Park said: ‘I liked being at home with my parents and taking our dogs for a walk every day.’
Image: Supplied
Christelle Marais, 31, from Newton Park said: ‘I had a baby, we bought a house, and I got to spend so much time with my family. So much to be grateful for!’
Christelle Marais, 31, from Newton Park said: ‘I had a baby, we bought a house, and I got to spend so much time with my family. So much to be grateful for!’
Image: Supplied

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X