2020 not all gloom and doom for Nelson Mandela Bay residents
20Plenty was a year of plenty — but not the plenty we imagined or hoped for exactly a year ago today on the eve of 2020.
Instead, plenty of jobs were lost, plenty of businesses, especially small, were shut down but, most importantly, plenty of lives were lost as Covid-19 gripped the world.
But amid all this, some Nelson Mandela Bay residents still found at least one thing to be grateful for this year:
