WATCH LIVE | Aaron Motsoaledi gives update on immigration under revised level 3 rules
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Wednesday brief the media on immigration matters under revised level 3 Covid-19 rules.
The briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would move from alert level 1 to 3 to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As things stand, international travellers are still allowed to arrive in SA, subject to protocols.
