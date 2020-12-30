Traditional leaders and government on same page with initiation curbs

‘We totally agree. Our people are dying like flies. This decision is in the interest of the lives of the people’

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape traditional leaders are in full support of a move by the national government to close initiation schools under the new, adjusted level 3 lockdown announced this week amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.



Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told a media briefing on Tuesday that initiation practices were prohibited nationally, with no new initiations permitted...

