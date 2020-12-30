Thirty illegal guns seized in Bay
Firearms taken off streets during December crackdown on crime
At least 30 unlicensed firearms have been confiscated in Nelson Mandela Bay since the beginning of December as law enforcement officers clamped down on criminal activity.
The crackdown on lawlessness is part of the safer festive season operations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.