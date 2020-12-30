News

Thirty illegal guns seized in Bay

Firearms taken off streets during December crackdown on crime

By Riaan Marais - 30 December 2020

At least 30 unlicensed firearms have been confiscated in Nelson Mandela Bay since the beginning of December as law enforcement officers clamped down on criminal activity.

The crackdown on lawlessness is part of the safer festive season operations...

