SAA Pilots' Association may fight Labour Court lockout ruling
The SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) expressed disappointment on Tuesday after their application to interdict the airline's business rescue practitioners (BRPs) from locking them out of the premises failed in the Labour Court.
The administrators are preventing nearly 400 pilots from accessing the company's premises until they agree to new employment terms and conditions. These include new salary scales.
After the ruling, Saapa said they were reviewing the judgment with legal representatives before deciding on a way forward.
Saapa chairman Grant Back said SAA employees had borne the brunt of the airline's shortcomings.
“SAA is where it is today because of years of mismanagement, lack of corporate governance, endemic corruption, the delinquent director Dudu Myeni and the incompetence of other directors and managers appointed by the department of public enterprise, all of which has been on full display at the state capture inquiry,” said Back.
He said pilots had already made sacrifices, even having to give up half their salaries.
Back said this was not taken into consideration as the business rescue practitioners handled retrenchment pay and selection criteria.
“We maintain this lockout is nothing other than urther abuse of power under the business rescue provisions in an attempt to scapegoat the pilots for the state of SAA, exactly as Dudu Myeni attempted to do, and an infringement on the correct and fair treatment of employees in a company under business rescue.”
Back alleged there was more to the pilots' lockout.
“In addition to distracting from a disastrous business rescue process and the real reasons for SAA’s demise, the lockout is about trying to force the pilots to accept retrenchment based on race, and an attempt by the BRPs and the [department of public enterprises] to avoid an unfair dismissal claim and the liability thereof, which would result from the implementation of their envisaged discriminatory, prejudicial and unlawful approach to the retrenchment of pilots.
“Many of the grounds raised in the interdict application were novel in law. Saapa were aware these might not succeed in the urgent court and are considering an appeal at this stage.”
SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December 2019 after a decade of financial losses. Matters took a turn for the worse after the airline grounded flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.