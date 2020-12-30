News

Rhodes, WSU compiling 2021 admissions lists despite delay in matric results

PREMIUM
By Adrienne Carlisle - 30 December 2020

Universities are forging ahead with the admission of their 2021 first-year cohort despite the late finalisation and release of the 2020 matric results.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, both the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the Independent Examination Board (IEB) examinations results will come out in late February...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X