Rampant xenophobia in Gauteng health institutions, study finds

There is rampant xenophobia among health workers in Gauteng. This is according to the findings of a study done by Wits University that was released recently.

Among other things, the study found that enrolled nurses and nursing assistants had lower scores for sensitivity to the needs of migrants, suggesting that their views were more exclusionary. This left to question whether the training of enrolled nurses and nursing assistants is sufficient to instil ethics, values, and culturally responsive health care.

Most health workers who participated in the study held the view that migrants should go back to their home countries for health care, while a significant number of participants also held the view that migrants only came to SA for health care.

According to the study, the pattern of health provider responses was complex and nuanced.

“For example, although they reported ambivalence on sensitivity to the health-care needs of migrants, they strongly agreed that they provided the same quality of care to migrants as to South Africans. This divergence might suggest that they honour their professional and ethical obligations, even though they may not be that sympathetic to the needs of migrants,” reads the report.