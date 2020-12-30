No valid Covid-19 test, no entry to SA, says home affairs minister Motsoaledi

SA will not allow any traveller into the country without a valid Covid-19 test.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said this on Wednesday during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3. He outlined the government's intervention procedures as the country expected volumes of people to return to SA between January 2 and 14.

Motsoaledi said the department will deploy an additional 160 officials at the six busiest land ports to process returning travellers until January 14. These are:

Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe;

Lebombo with Mozambique;

Oshoek with the kingdom of Eswatini;

Maseru Bridge with Lesotho;

Ficksburg with Lesotho; and

Kopfontein with Botswana.

He said another 60 immigration law-enforcement officers will be deployed to support the SANDF at identified high-risk areas along the border where people tend to cross illegally into SA.