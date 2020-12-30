It’s raining millipedes in Uitenhage

PREMIUM

Though the Eastern Cape government says the millipede invasion in Uitenhage is a sign that much-needed rain is on the way, the SA Weather Service suggested on Tuesday that the short-term chances of downpours were slim.



Rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Ayongezwa Lungisa, told The Herald that state entomologists were aware of the issue and would investigate whether there was another reason for the outbreak...

