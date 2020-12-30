News

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza tests positive for Covid-19

By Amanda Khoza - 30 December 2020
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza being sworn in by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza being sworn in by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Wednesday.

He said Nzuza will be off for the next two weeks or so.

“He is isolating at home. He is still symptomless, he is just quarantining at home, away from everybody.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Motsoaledi made the announcement during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X