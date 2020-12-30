Criminal records for those caught not wearing masks in public spaces
“If you don’t wear it, you will definitely be arrested"
With a blanket ban on alcohol in place, the focus can now shift to enforcing the wearing of masks — and if you don’t comply, you may just become a “client” of the SA Police Service, police minister Bheki Cele has warned.
Law enforcement officials and experts around the country have also welcomed the president’s decision to fine — and possibly jail — those caught breaking the law...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.