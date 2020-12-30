Criminal records for those caught not wearing masks in public spaces

“If you don’t wear it, you will definitely be arrested"

With a blanket ban on alcohol in place, the focus can now shift to enforcing the wearing of masks — and if you don’t comply, you may just become a “client” of the SA Police Service, police minister Bheki Cele has warned.



Law enforcement officials and experts around the country have also welcomed the president’s decision to fine — and possibly jail — those caught breaking the law...

