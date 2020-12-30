Bheki Cele goes on walkabout in KZN hotspot

“I am very pleased to see people in Richards Bay are wearing masks. I've walked around the mall and the taxi rank and it pleases my heart to say not a single person has been caught without a mask on,” Cele said.

His inspection in the town began at the Richards Bay police station, led by provincial police commissioner Lt Thembinkosi Jula, through the Boardwalk Mall and across to the Esikhaleni N2 highway, before making a final stop at the Sanlam Centre in Empangeni.

Cele said although he was impressed with what he had seen, there was a need for residents to be vigilant and cautious.

“The virus cannot travel. People travel, and so the virus travels too. Hence, we are trying to limit people from traveling,” he said.

