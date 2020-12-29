You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit by curfew
Taxis and long-distance buses travelling 200km or more must operate at 70% capacity and ensure all passengers are wearing face masks.
This is according to regulations gazetted by Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country is now under a revised level 3 lockdown to combat a surge in Covid-19 infections.
Taxis within cities may operate at 100% capacity, providing masks are worn.
Further details of the regulations will be expanded on by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
The gazette states: “A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public who is not wearing a face mask, to board or be conveyed in a public transport owned or operated by him or her.
“The directions to be issued by the cabinet member responsible for transport must set out the health protocols that must be adhered to and the steps to be followed for the limitation of the exposure of members of the public using public transport to Covid-19.”
Regulations governing air flights are yet to be clarified.
The latest gazette states: “The cabinet member responsible for transport must, after consultation with the cabinet members responsible for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, health, police, trade. industry and competition, and justice and correctional services. issue directions for the resumption of different modes of public transport to cater for the gradual return to work of people, in respect of (a) domestic air travel; (b) rail, bus services, taxi services; (c) e-hailing services; and (d) private vehicles.”
It does appear though that early and late flight bookings will be affected by the new curfew.
“Due to the reinstatement of adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions & newly imposed 9pm-6am daily curfew, there will be an impact on our flight schedule. Affected customers will be reaccommodated & contacted in due course. Thank you for your patience & understanding,” Kulula tweeted on Tuesday morning.
FlySafair said in a statement: “Our teams will work through the details of these implications as specifics become clear to us ... We appreciate that many customers will have questions relating to the impact of these changes and what they will mean for your travel arrangements. Our teams will address all questions as quickly as we can, and we thank customers for their patience.”
International travellers will be allowed to arrive in SA, subject to protocols.
The regulation states: “All international travel is permitted subject to the traveller providing a valid certificate of a negative test which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.
“In the event of the traveller's failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, the traveller will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at his or her own costs.”
In the event of a traveller testing positive for Covid-19, he or she will be required to quarantine him or herself at his or her own cost.
Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in SA are allowed subject to compliance with protocols.
TimesLIVE
