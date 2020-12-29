World record beckons for Bay fitness trainer doing it for rhinos
Sharon Jessop, who has completed 98 consecutive daily half-marathons in a quest to raise awareness for rhino conservation, is left with three runs to complete her target of 101 on Thursday.
Jessop, a former public prosecutor turned fitness trainer and passionate conservationist, will break the world record if she succeeds...
