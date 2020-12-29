News

World record beckons for Bay fitness trainer doing it for rhinos

By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 December 2020

Sharon Jessop, who has completed 98 consecutive daily half-marathons in a quest to raise awareness for rhino conservation, is left with three runs to complete her target of 101 on Thursday.

Jessop, a former public prosecutor turned fitness trainer and passionate conservationist, will break the world record if she succeeds...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X