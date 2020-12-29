Salt Lake boy, 13, gunned down on doorstep
Teen among three killed in northern areas over weekend
A teenage boy gunned down on his doorstep was among three people killed in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas at the weekend.
Two other lives were cut short in a spate of violent murders in the northern areas over the Christmas weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.