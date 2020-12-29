SA moves to level 3 lockdown with curbs on social gatherings, tighter curfew and enforced wearing of masks
Just days before ushering in the new year, traditionally a time for celebration, President Cyril Ramaphosa has enforced a stricter curfew, put a stop to the sale of alcohol and pulled the plug on social gatherings.
This comes after SA passed the one-million mark for the number of positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday...
