Much-needed oxygen machines and PPE for Eastern Cape hospitals

With SA battling a second wave of Covid-19 infections, public health facilities in the Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay — a coronavirus hotspot — will receive 12,000 much-needed oxygen machines.



The machines will be donated by the Gift of the Givers while the Musa Jeeva Foundation is donating personal protective equipment worth R1.3m to hospitals and health-care facilities in the Bay and Sarah Baartman...

