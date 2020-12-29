Much-needed oxygen machines and PPE for Eastern Cape hospitals
With SA battling a second wave of Covid-19 infections, public health facilities in the Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay — a coronavirus hotspot — will receive 12,000 much-needed oxygen machines.
The machines will be donated by the Gift of the Givers while the Musa Jeeva Foundation is donating personal protective equipment worth R1.3m to hospitals and health-care facilities in the Bay and Sarah Baartman...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.