METRO MATTERS | Garden Town in desperate need of makeover

Water and sewer leaks abound as cattle roam free in neglected Uitenhage

Welcome to Uitenhage — the Garden Town where overgrown pavement verges are trimmed by roaming cattle that wander through the suburban streets, which are oozing water and sludge from underground leaks and faulty sewer lines.



A quick trip around the 216-year-old town revealed a myriad of issues ranging from water leaking through the streets to parts of the tarmac being completely missing following construction...

