Distraught dad questions why daughter had to die jumping from taxi to escape robbers

“What I am taking out of all of this is the fact that until the very end she stayed true to her brave character and refused to have anyone dictate how she should be treated.”



These are the words of Dr Lewis Hove, who on Monday identified the remains of his daughter, Lindani Vivian Hove, 25...

