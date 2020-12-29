Cancer survivor finally publishes anthology of poems
Rosedale mother of two hopes book will inspire others
After years of casually writing poems about her pain, apartheid and other social ills, cancer survivor Sharon Grootboom of Rosedale in Uitenhage has published an anthology of poems — which she hopes will inspire people.
The poetry bug bit Grootboom, 52, while she was in high school. But later she only wrote now and then while working the night shift as a nurse...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.