Cancer survivor finally publishes anthology of poems

Rosedale mother of two hopes book will inspire others

After years of casually writing poems about her pain, apartheid and other social ills, cancer survivor Sharon Grootboom of Rosedale in Uitenhage has published an anthology of poems — which she hopes will inspire people.



The poetry bug bit Grootboom, 52, while she was in high school. But later she only wrote now and then while working the night shift as a nurse...

