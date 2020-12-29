9 dead, scores injured in Christmas day slaughter
Six arrested, taxi associations wash hands of feud between village bakkie and minibus owners
EmaXesibeni villagers have called for peace after a Christmas day killing spree that has left nine people in two villages dead, one of them a woman. ..
