336 Covid-19 deaths on the eve of SA returning to level 3 of the lockdown

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified since the start of the pandemic in SA was 1,011,871.

“Our recoveries stand at 849,974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

Broken down by province, the latest recorded deaths were: Eastern Cape 109; Free State 8; Gauteng 22; KwaZulu-Natal 49; and the Western Cape 148.

This brings the total number of deaths to 27,071.

TimesLIVE