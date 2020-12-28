News

RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update

By Herald Reporter - 28 December 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the second wave of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and health care staff under massive strain.

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in SA’s Covid-19 response at 8pm on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X