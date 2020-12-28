WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the second wave of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and health care staff under massive strain.
President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in SA’s Covid-19 response at 8pm on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
