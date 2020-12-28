Suspect arrested after Gelvandale woman’s burnt body found
A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the gruesome murder of a woman at the weekend.
The police’s anti-gang unit arrested the suspect after the woman’s body was found, wrapped in wire and burnt beyond recognition, near a refuse dumping site in Van Durren Street, Gelvandale, on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.