Packed bars shut down as Gauteng police enforce Covid-19 regulations

Boozing revellers remain a problem for police, according to Gauteng law enforcement.

Provincial police arrested more than 1,340 suspects over the Christmas weekend.

Capt Kay Makhubele said police closed down a popular liquor outlet in Sandton, which was previously raided during a visit by police minister Bheki Cele, and arrested the owner after the outlet was found to be operating illegally.

“The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks.”

Liquor outlets in Tembisa and Kagiso were also closed down.

“During the raid in the early hours of the morning, police found a shebeen packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks. The shebeen was operating way after the curfew time,” he said.