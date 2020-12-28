Packed bars shut down as Gauteng police enforce Covid-19 regulations
Boozing revellers remain a problem for police, according to Gauteng law enforcement.
Provincial police arrested more than 1,340 suspects over the Christmas weekend.
Capt Kay Makhubele said police closed down a popular liquor outlet in Sandton, which was previously raided during a visit by police minister Bheki Cele, and arrested the owner after the outlet was found to be operating illegally.
“The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks.”
Liquor outlets in Tembisa and Kagiso were also closed down.
“During the raid in the early hours of the morning, police found a shebeen packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing and not wearing masks. The shebeen was operating way after the curfew time,” he said.
The owners were arrested, and liquor was confiscated after it was discovered the two outlets were operating without valid liquor licenses.
In other operations, Tshwane police made 450 arrests on charges including murder and rape, and West Rand officers arrested 268 suspects, including those wanted for kidnapping, assault with the intent to inflict bodily harm, assault, theft, fraud and rape.
In Sedibeng, 90 suspects were arrested for crimes that include house robbery, possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen vehicles, theft, contravening a protection order, drunk driving, domestic violence, malicious damage to property and dealing in liquor without licenses.
More than 300 suspects were arrested for offences in the Ekurhuleni district. The arrests were effected at operations that included stop and searches, patrols and roadblocks. Police said 20 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, 16 for selling liquor without licences and others for serious and violent crimes.
The arrested suspects will appear in different magistrate's courts within the province soon.
TimesLIVE
