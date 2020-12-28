'It's getting on my nerves': Mbalula weighs in on another Chippa United & Dan Malesela reunion

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the latest Chippa United and Dan “Dance” Malesela reunion, saying the “abuse” of Malesela was getting on his nerves.

Malesela was again appointed as Chippa United's head coach on Sunday. He will be coach until the end of the 2020-21 season‚ with an option to renew for a season.

His appointment comes a week after he was fired by DStv Premiership new boys TS Galaxy.

This is Malesela's fourth reunion with Chippa United. He was first put on “special leave” in April of the 2016-17 season‚ then reinstated for the last few matches.

He was fired in September of the 2017-18 season by club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi and replaced by his assistant‚ Teboho Moloi.

Malesela was also fired by Chippa in March 2018 and later in August 2018‚ just three matches into the 2018-19 season.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula said Malesela did a good job as a coach, but was dismissed “like a dog”.

He said Mpengesi was “abusing” Malesela because he knows he is vulnerable.

“This thing of Chippa abusing Dan Dance like this, it's getting on my nerves. Malesela did a good job for him there over time and he dismissed him like a dog, nje because he knows the guy is vulnerable. Sad. This is not how you treat a fellow human being,” said Mbalula.