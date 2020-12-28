Beitbridge border post bottleneck cleared, says home affairs

The chronic traffic congestion at Beitbridge border post has been cleared, says the department of home affairs.

This followed calls by the transport and freight industries for urgent intervention after reports of people dying in queues that stretched for kilometres at the border post. The backlog was attributed to the enforcement of strict Covid-19 health checks.

“The department of home affairs wishes to announce that congestion at Beitbridge border post has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal,” the department said in a statement on Saturday evening.