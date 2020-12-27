'Some people are heartless': Senzo Meyiwa's tombstone vandalised

The tombstone of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been vandalised.

The damaged tombstone, at the Heroes' Acre Cemetery in Durban, was discovered on Christmas Day.

eThekwini municipality head of parks and recreation Thembinkosi Ngcobo told TimesLIVE on Sunday morning that he had visited the site and seen the damage for himself after being alerted by staff.

Senzo’s brother Sfiso Meyiwa said: “We are so disappointed. Some people are heartless. But we are going to open a case so that police will investigate.”

He added that those responsible for the damage had “planned this”.

“Their intention was to vandalise not to steal, but God will reveal these people,” he said.

TimesLIVE