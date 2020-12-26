Man found stabbed on Durban beach

The man, believed to be around 60 years old, was found with his pants and underwear around his ankles

The body of a man, who was stabbed multiple times, was found on the seashore south of Virginia Beach in Durban North on Saturday morning.

Durban metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the man was believed to have been around 60 years old.

The man's pants and underwear were around his ankles.

“Durban North police and metro [police] were in attendance,” Sewpersad said.

Meanwhile, Durban's beachfront district was “quiet” as the tourist hotspot was closed on Christmas Day and the Day of Reconciliation under new lockdown regulations.

Sewpersad said that more than 150 restaurants in Durban were checked for compliance under the regulations.

“All is in order,” he said.

TimesLIVE