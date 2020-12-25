EXPLAINER | The new coronavirus variant in South Africa: Are concerns justified?

First identified in Nelson Mandela Bay, along South Africa's east coast, it spread rapidly to other districts in the Eastern Cape, and to the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal (KZN) provinces.

Scientists say the variant is different from others circulating in South Africa because it has multiple mutations in the important "spike" protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.

It has also been associated with a higher viral load, meaning a higher concentration of virus particles in patients' bodies, possibly contributing to higher levels of transmission.

Between 80% and 90% of new cases in the country are carrying the mutant variant, according to health authorities.

ARE THE CONCERNS JUSTIFIED?

All viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, change over time, and there have been hundreds of variations of this virus identified worldwide.

South African scientists say there is no clear evidence at this stage that this variant is associated with more severe disease or worse outcomes. However, it does appear to spread faster than previous iterations.

"What has happened with the sheer number of infections growing very fast is that's overwhelmed really fast the health care system," said Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), who helped conduct genome sequencing on South Africa’s mutant variant. "And when that happens, we have a big spike of increased mortality."

The positivity rate - or the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive - stood at 26% as of Dec. 23, around double the average rate of infection before December, when the virus showed signs of waning.