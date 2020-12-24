'The second wave is going to be a tsunami': Mzansi reacts to SA's highest daily hike in Covid infections
The latest statistics on Covid-19 cases in SA have left South Africans shocked, with some calling on the government to bring back the hard lockdown.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA registered more than 14,000 new cases, the highest number of daily infections of the pandemic so far.
The cumulative number of cases in SA is 954,258.
Mkhize said the spread of the virus is much faster in the second wave than it was in the first. He warned that SA will surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days. The minister urged South Africans to adhere to precautionary measures and fight the further spread of the virus.
“We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for a reprieve from a tough year. Unfortunately, Covid-19 is unrelenting and we therefore can't afford to be complacent at this stage.
“We urge all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the national state of disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” said the minister in a statement.
Social media was abuzz with reaction to the latest virus figures, with some users predicting that if South Africans don't do more to try to curb the spread of Covid-19, 2021 might be even worse.
Here are some of the reactions:
With the way SA is handling the second wave, 2021 will just be Episode 2 of 2020. #WearAMask— GolfShan17 🚨 (@golfshan17) December 23, 2020
Imagine SA being the Italy of the second wave 🙆🏼♂️— GONTSE KINGCULTURE 📿👑 (@GKingCulture) December 23, 2020
People.... You need to brace yourselves. The second wave is going to be a tsunami... Avoid shops and big parties please! #COVID19— TattooedMom (@TattooedMom79) December 23, 2020
Zweli Mkhize is unimpressed with yall pic.twitter.com/PU7TYEB3j7— Noah (@VilakaziSoul) December 23, 2020
Minister with all due respect stop telling people to 1.5m social distance, wear your mask and wash your hands...we all know that song.— Shane Jeremy Hendricks (@ShaneJeremy1) December 23, 2020
Do something about it!!!! 441 people wont see Christmas on Friday!!! Put SA on Lockdown!!!
What makes us think people will adhere to new lockdown rules when they didn’t the first time and are not adhering even to the current ones? The problem is not the regulations but us. We are always blaming the other but never look at our own behaviour. It is not CR out partying— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) December 24, 2020
Only in South Africa people are really convinced that "it is now in our hands" is a sound, reasonable & only necessary response to COVID-19. Oh people don't want to be controlled anymore. It's cute but human behaviour can't be government's sole best bet unfortunately.— Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) December 24, 2020
South Africa has now had the highest single day increase in COVID-19 cases at 14 046. 🙆🏿♂️😭— Mirth O. Molefe (@MirthxM) December 24, 2020
Wow, new Covid-19 strain from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/IXaiDFnlSe— Jonelle (@TyrannyofPink) December 24, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.