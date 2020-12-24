'The second wave is going to be a tsunami': Mzansi reacts to SA's highest daily hike in Covid infections

The latest statistics on Covid-19 cases in SA have left South Africans shocked, with some calling on the government to bring back the hard lockdown.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA registered more than 14,000 new cases, the highest number of daily infections of the pandemic so far.

The cumulative number of cases in SA is 954,258.

Mkhize said the spread of the virus is much faster in the second wave than it was in the first. He warned that SA will surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days. The minister urged South Africans to adhere to precautionary measures and fight the further spread of the virus.