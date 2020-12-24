EFF says it will go back to Brackenfell High School after court ruling

The EFF has welcomed the Western Cape High Court's dismissal of an application by the governing body of Brackenfell High School for an interdict against the party, saying it will go back to the school next year.

Last month, the school’s governing body launched an urgent application to interdict the EFF after the party held multiple protests near the school’s premises over a matric farewell party that was only attended by white pupils.

TimesLIVE reported that the application was dismissed on grounds that the school failed to convince judge Siraj Desai to grant the interdict.

“The applicant may have been ill-advised to launch this application. In the result, the application is dismissed. There is no order as to cost,” Desai ruled.