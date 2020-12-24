Children ejected from boat after tree stump crash on Vaal river

A family was injured and two children ejected after a boat collided with a submerged tree stump on the Vaal river on Thursday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the accident just before 7.30am. He said four people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“Two of the patients were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The seriously injured patients were flown by Netcare911 helicopter to a specialist facility,” he said.

TimesLIVE