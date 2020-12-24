News

Children ejected from boat after tree stump crash on Vaal river

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 24 December 2020
The boat collided with a submerged tree stump which resulted in two children being thrown out.
Image: Netcare911

A family was injured and two children ejected after a boat collided with a submerged tree stump on the Vaal river on Thursday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the accident just before 7.30am. He said four people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“Two of the patients were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The seriously injured patients were flown by Netcare911 helicopter to a specialist facility,” he said.

