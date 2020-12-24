Bheki Cele lays down law on visit to Bay’s empty beaches, busy taverns

Sheriff’s back in ghost town

The moment a tavern stops complying with regulations, it is no longer a tavern — it becomes a crime scene and must be shut down.



This was one of police minister Bheki Cele’s messages to tavern owners in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday as he visited the metro to inspect its Safer Festive Season operations...

