News

Bheki Cele lays down law on visit to Bay’s empty beaches, busy taverns

Sheriff’s back in ghost town

By Riaan Marais - 24 December 2020

The moment a tavern stops complying with regulations, it is no longer a tavern — it becomes a crime scene and must be shut down.

This was one of police minister Bheki Cele’s messages to tavern owners in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday as he visited the metro to inspect its Safer Festive Season operations...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X