Serve God and honour your parents, says 100-year-old Bay birthday girl

After spending most of her life serving her family and community, Bhulukazi Dyani had the spotlight shone on her on Tuesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.



The no-nonsense great grandmother to 31 and grandmother to 29 children said the secret to her longevity was serving the Lord and honouring her parents...

