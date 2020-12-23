Serve God and honour your parents, says 100-year-old Bay birthday girl
After spending most of her life serving her family and community, Bhulukazi Dyani had the spotlight shone on her on Tuesday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
The no-nonsense great grandmother to 31 and grandmother to 29 children said the secret to her longevity was serving the Lord and honouring her parents...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.