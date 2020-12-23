Second insurer agrees to pay Covid-19 lockdown business interruption claims

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has welcomed the decision by Hollard and Guardrisk to pay claims from businesses forced to close during the national lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

This follows the recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in favour of the business interruption claim made by Café Chameleon, a Guardrisk customer . On December 18, the company said it would abide by the ruling.

Ryan Woolley, CEO of ICA, said Hollard has since also agreed to start processing claims as long as the policies contained the appropriate and similar cover to the policy assessed by the SCA in the Café Chameleon case.

"However, Santam has refused to accept the outcome, arguing the cases are materially different," he said.