Port Elizabeth's Ami Faku makes Obama list of 30 favourite songs
Accolades keep piling up for talented Zinyoka singer
It’s not every day a young woman from Zinyoka in Port Elizabeth finds her name on former US President Barack Obama’s list of the top 30 favourite songs of the year.
This is why singer Ami Faku was over the moon when her WhatsApp was suddenly flooded by screenshots from people celebrating the acknowledgment...
