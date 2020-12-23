Port Elizabeth-born poet celebrates publication of first collection

Lockdown period gave gift of time to complete long-dreamed-of project, says ‘Divinity’ Roji

New Brighton-born poet Siphokazi “Divinity” Roji has published her first poetry collection, My Scars Are Now My Beauty Spots.



But, while thrilled to see her words inked on the printed page, she regrets that her high school English teacher — Mr Maphosa of East London’s Althorpe College — died before she could show her work to him...

