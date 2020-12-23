New vehicles will help cops fight crime during festive season
Nelson Mandela Bay police will be receiving 48 new vehicles to bolster their crime-fighting efforts during the festive season.
The provincial head office has divvied up the vehicles among the metro’s stations according to where they believe they will best serve the community. ..
