I'm kicking myself: Scottish first minister sorry for mask error

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon issued an apology on Wednesday after she was photographed at an indoor event without wearing a mask in breach of strict Covid-19 rules.

Sturgeon, the leader of the nationalist Scottish National Party, was pictured talking to a group of women in a pub after a funeral in Edinburgh last week without a face covering. The photo was published in Wednesday's Scottish edition of the Sun newspaper.

“Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I'm really sorry,” Sturgeon said in a statement.