Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party
The Gauteng government has called for Covid-19 compliance and “responsible behaviour” following several reports of people breaking health protocols.
This after videos circulated on social media of young people partying in large numbers with no masks, nor social distancing in place.
At the weekend, scores of youngsters were seen drinking alcohol and dancing along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.
The people of Republic of Mamelodi, closed Daspoort tunnel. pic.twitter.com/dVDZms3naw— Kutu Ka Moses Makwela (@onthaza) December 21, 2020
Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has strongly condemned “such irresponsible behaviour”, saying it increases the risk of the spread of Covid-19.
Lesufi said law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to ensure compliance with national disaster regulations.
He said joint operations including roadblocks, inspection of retail stores, restaurants and bars will continue throughout the province during the festive season.
“As we all take a break to spend time with our families during the festive season, we are reminded that this year’s festive season is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends.”
On Tuesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula also condemned “dastardly” acts by people who were caught on video gathering and partying on the side of roads with no regard for Covid-19 regulations.
“We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel. They were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers,” he said.
“These dastardly acts invariably end in tragedy, as was the case with the Mabopane incident.”
TimesLIVE
