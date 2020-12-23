Donations stream in to Lake Farm Centre after blaze

The Port Elizabeth community has opened its heart to residents of the Lake Farm Centre for the mentally and physically challenged after some of their units were damaged by a fire on Friday.



Donations of furniture, bedding, clothing and utensils have been streaming in since the blaze, which started in a double-storey flat adjacent to the residents’ sleeping quarters...

