Donations stream in to Lake Farm Centre after blaze
The Port Elizabeth community has opened its heart to residents of the Lake Farm Centre for the mentally and physically challenged after some of their units were damaged by a fire on Friday.
Donations of furniture, bedding, clothing and utensils have been streaming in since the blaze, which started in a double-storey flat adjacent to the residents’ sleeping quarters...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.