'Dear Santa, I wish Covid-19 would go away'

The Waterfall Neighbourhood Watch then came up with the idea to install a Santa Post Box for residents to post their letters. Those who enclosed their addresses received a letter from Santa.

Karen Buxton of the neighbourhood watch said many children mentioned wanting Covid-19 to go away in their letters to Santa.

“Many children also just wanted for their families to be together and happy and healthy,” she said.

One man wrote to Santa to inform him that he had changed his address more than 40 years ago.

“One gentleman wrote a letter to tell Santa that he has lived in SA for 43 years and he doesn't think Santa knows this as he hasn't got a present in 43 years. He thinks Santa might still have his address in Scotland. All he wants is an electric razor. Santa wrote back to him that he has 43 electric razors waiting for him at his old address in Scotland,” Buxton said.