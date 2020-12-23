Court rejects Kouga bid to have beach ban overturned

Decision to close off coastline not unlawful or irrational, judge rules

The Kouga municipality’s bid to have the beach ban declared unconstitutional has been dismissed.



The ruling was made on Wednesday morning by Pretoria high court judge Hans Fabricius, who said he believed the government’s decision was not irrational or unlawful...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.