Court rejects Kouga bid to have beach ban overturned

Decision to close off coastline not unlawful or irrational, judge rules

By Angela Daniels - 23 December 2020

The Kouga municipality’s bid to have the beach ban declared unconstitutional has been dismissed.

The ruling was made on Wednesday morning by Pretoria high court judge Hans Fabricius, who said he believed the government’s decision was not irrational or unlawful...

