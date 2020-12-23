Port Elizabeth's family torment as hospital misplaces mother's body

PREMIUM

A family mourning the loss of their mother has been put through hell by having to view almost a dozen corpses in a frantic search for her body after it was lost by a Port Elizabeth hospital.



They now fear they will never be able to lay to rest the much-loved Ndileka Richards, whose remains are still missing — two-and-a-half weeks after her death...

