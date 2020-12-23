Port Elizabeth's family torment as hospital misplaces mother's body
A family mourning the loss of their mother has been put through hell by having to view almost a dozen corpses in a frantic search for her body after it was lost by a Port Elizabeth hospital.
They now fear they will never be able to lay to rest the much-loved Ndileka Richards, whose remains are still missing — two-and-a-half weeks after her death...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.